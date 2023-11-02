About Lisk

Lisk Price Data

Lisk (LSK) currently has a price of €1.077 and is down -0.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 225 with a market cap of €155.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 144.8M tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Lisk (LSK) is a decentralized blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy their own blockchain applications using sidechain technology. It uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus algorithm for faster and more efficient transaction processing. Lisk focuses on enabling developers with JavaScript and TypeScript coding skills and involves token holders in the governance of the network.