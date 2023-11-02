About Flux

Flux Price Data

Flux (FLUX) currently has a price of $0.37 and is down -3.54% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 245 with a market cap of 117.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 320.4M tokens out of a total supply of 440M tokens.

Flux (FLUX) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on its own blockchain platform. It was created to provide a decentralized and secure digital currency solution for users worldwide. The Flux blockchain utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing token holders to participate in the network by staking their tokens and earning rewards. With a focus on scalability and low transaction fees, Flux aims to facilitate efficient and fast peer-to-peer transactions. Additionally, the Flux platform enables the development of decentralized applications (dapps) and smart contracts, providing a versatile ecosystem for developers. The Flux token (FLUX) serves as the native currency within this ecosystem, utilized for various purposes such as transaction fees and staking. By combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with user-friendly features, Flux strives to be an inclusive and accessible digital currency solution for individuals and businesses globally.