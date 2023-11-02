Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$105.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
674.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$139.1K
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.50
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$156.3M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
Blox (CDT) currently has a price of $0.16 and is down -8.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 254 with a market cap of 105.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $139.1K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 674.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Blox (Ticker: CDT) is a cryptocurrency token associated with the Blox platform. It serves as a digital asset that enables users to track and manage their crypto portfolios efficiently. The Blox platform provides comprehensive tools and features, including portfolio tracking, automated analytics, and performance insights, allowing individuals and businesses to streamline their cryptocurrency management processes. The CDT token acts as a medium of exchange within the Blox ecosystem, facilitating transactions and incentivizing users. It operates on various blockchain networks, ensuring security, transparency, and interoperability. The Blox platform and CDT token aim to cater to the growing needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and industry professionals seeking reliable portfolio management solutions.


