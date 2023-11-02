About Blox

Blox Price Data

Blox (CDT) currently has a price of ¥31.82 and is up 22.88% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 248 with a market cap of ¥21.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥27.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 674.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Blox (Ticker: CDT) is a cryptocurrency token associated with the Blox platform. It serves as a digital asset that enables users to track and manage their crypto portfolios efficiently. The Blox platform provides comprehensive tools and features, including portfolio tracking, automated analytics, and performance insights, allowing individuals and businesses to streamline their cryptocurrency management processes. The CDT token acts as a medium of exchange within the Blox ecosystem, facilitating transactions and incentivizing users. It operates on various blockchain networks, ensuring security, transparency, and interoperability. The Blox platform and CDT token aim to cater to the growing needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and industry professionals seeking reliable portfolio management solutions.