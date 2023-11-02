About Lido Staked SOL

Lido Staked SOL Price Data

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) currently has a price of €63.22 and is up 1.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 167 with a market cap of €246.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.9M tokens out of a total supply of 3.9M tokens.

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) is a token built on the Solana blockchain for cryptocurrency transactions. It offers users the ability to stake their SOL tokens and earn rewards through the Lido protocol.