About Lido Staked SOL

Lido Staked SOL Price Data

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) currently has a price of £54.37 and is up 0.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 167 with a market cap of £212M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.9M tokens out of a total supply of 3.9M tokens.

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) is a token built on the Solana blockchain for cryptocurrency transactions. It offers users the ability to stake their SOL tokens and earn rewards through the Lido protocol.