About Lido Staked SOL

Lido Staked SOL Price Data

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) currently has a price of ¥10.2K and is up 2.52% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 167 with a market cap of ¥39.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥235.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.9M tokens out of a total supply of 3.9M tokens.

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) is a token built on the Solana blockchain for cryptocurrency transactions. It offers users the ability to stake their SOL tokens and earn rewards through the Lido protocol.