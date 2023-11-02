About UMA

UMA Price Data

UMA (UMA) currently has a price of £1.52 and is down -1.23% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 249 with a market cap of £113.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £11.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 74.5M tokens out of a total supply of 116M tokens.

UMA is a decentralized financial contracts platform built on Ethereum. The platform uses its native token, UMA, to support a decentralized oracle system and ecosystem. UMA allows users to create and trade synthetic assets using smart contracts, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing counterparty risk. It also provides templates and tools for easy creation of financial contracts.