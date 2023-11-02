Loom Network (OLD) (LOOMOLD) currently has a price of €0.11 and is up 3.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 330 with a market cap of €89.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €423K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 833.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Loom Network (OLD), a cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum blockchain, aims to enable highly scalable and decentralized applications (dapps). Its key feature is Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS), which allows for fast and secure transaction validation, making it suitable for high-throughput applications like gaming and social media platforms. Loom Network prioritizes user experience and developer friendliness, offering a dedicated software development kit (SDK) and support for multiple programming languages. By addressing scalability challenges and providing a user-friendly experience, Loom Network seeks to enhance the blockchain ecosystem for developers and users alike.
