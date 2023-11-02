About Krypton DAO

Krypton DAO Price Data

Krypton DAO (KRD) currently has a price of $0.82 and is up 0.31% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 304 with a market cap of 84.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $14.1K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 102.5M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Krypton DAO (KRD) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) platform. The token is designed to facilitate decentralized decision-making and governance within the Krypton ecosystem. As a DAO, Krypton enables token holders to actively participate in the decision-making processes and shape the future of the platform. Krypton DAO aims to provide transparency, accountability, and efficiency in various sectors like governance, finance, and commerce. The KRD token serves as a means of exchange, allowing users to engage in transactions and access services within the Krypton ecosystem.