Cartesi (CTSI) currently has a price of ¥22.51 and is up 2.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 285 with a market cap of ¥17.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 765M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Cartesi (CTSI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. Cartesi aims to address the scalability issues and limitations of smart contracts by combining the familiarity and versatility of Linux-based systems with blockchain technology. The Cartesi project aims to enable complex computations to be performed off-chain, ensuring efficiency and scalability without compromising security. By using a decentralized infrastructure, Cartesi provides accessible tools for developers to build and deploy decentralized applications (dapps) with the flexibility and power of off-chain computation.
