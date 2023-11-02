About Cartesi

Cartesi Price Data

Cartesi (CTSI) currently has a price of $0.15 and is up 1.39% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 284 with a market cap of $116.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $10.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 765M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Cartesi (CTSI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. Cartesi aims to address the scalability issues and limitations of smart contracts by combining the familiarity and versatility of Linux-based systems with blockchain technology. The Cartesi project aims to enable complex computations to be performed off-chain, ensuring efficiency and scalability without compromising security. By using a decentralized infrastructure, Cartesi provides accessible tools for developers to build and deploy decentralized applications (dapps) with the flexibility and power of off-chain computation.