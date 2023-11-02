About CANTO

CANTO (CANTO) currently has a price of $0.27 and is down -10.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 216 with a market cap of 145.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $11.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 544.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

CANTO is a decentralized cryptocurrency token operating on a blockchain network. It offers secure and efficient transactions, utilizing advanced cryptography for user privacy. The token's decentralized platform facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries, with fast and low-cost transactions. Additionally, CANTO's limited supply ensures value retention and prevents inflation. It can be stored in digital wallets and traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, providing an alternative to traditional banking systems.