About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance Price Data

Stargate Finance (STG) currently has a price of €0.51 and is up 1.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 290 with a market cap of €104.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €20.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 204.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Stargate Finance (STG) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on a blockchain network. It aims to provide a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for users to access various financial services and products. The company behind STG strives to foster transparency, security, and accessibility in the DeFi space. Through its token, Stargate Finance offers users the ability to participate in governance and decision-making processes. STG token holders can contribute, propose, and vote on changes to the platform, ensuring a democratic ecosystem.