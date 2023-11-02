About Decimal

Decimal Price Data

Decimal (DEL) currently has a price of €0.016 and is up 0.72% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 307 with a market cap of €96M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.1B tokens out of a total supply of 6.1B tokens.

Decimal (DEL) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to facilitate decentralized exchanges and enable users to securely trade digital assets on the Decimal platform. Decimal aims to provide a transparent and efficient trading ecosystem that empowers individuals across the globe to participate in the cryptocurrency market. The token serves as the native currency of the Decimal platform and can be used for various purposes, including paying for transaction fees, accessing premium features, and participating in the platform's governance. Decimal and its associated technology strive to enhance the liquidity, accessibility, and security of cryptocurrency trading for all users.