About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Price Data

Reserve Rights (RSR) currently has a price of $0.0022 and is down -1.013% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 249 with a market cap of 110.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $15.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 50.6B tokens out of a total supply of 100B tokens.

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Reserve Protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. RSR serves as a utility token within the Reserve ecosystem, designed to help maintain the stability and liquidity of the Reserve stablecoin (RSV), which is pegged to the value of a stable asset, typically the US dollar. The Reserve Protocol aims to provide individuals in economically turbulent regions with access to a stable and reliable currency, allowing them to safeguard their wealth and engage in secure transactions. The underlying company behind Reserve Rights seeks to promote financial inclusion and empower individuals by offering a reliable and accessible store of value through their stablecoin solution.