About Pundi X

Pundi X Price Data

Pundi X (PUNDIX) currently has a price of €0.46 and is down -3.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 269 with a market cap of €120.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €8.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 258.4M tokens out of a total supply of 258.4M tokens.

Pundi X (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency token that serves as the native currency for the Pundi X payment network. It aims to enable convenient and secure transactions for both merchants and consumers by leveraging blockchain technology. Pundi X operates on the Ethereum blockchain, offering users a decentralized platform for making digital asset payments. With the objective of making cryptocurrency more accessible, Pundi X facilitates fast and seamless transactions through its point-of-sale devices and mobile app. Additionally, the Pundi X project aims to empower merchants by providing them with tools to accept digital currency as a form of payment, enhancing the adoption and usefulness of cryptocurrencies in the global market.