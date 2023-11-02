Pundi X (PUNDIX) currently has a price of £0.40 and is down -3.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 269 with a market cap of £103.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £7.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 258.4M tokens out of a total supply of 258.4M tokens.
Pundi X (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency token that serves as the native currency for the Pundi X payment network. It aims to enable convenient and secure transactions for both merchants and consumers by leveraging blockchain technology. Pundi X operates on the Ethereum blockchain, offering users a decentralized platform for making digital asset payments. With the objective of making cryptocurrency more accessible, Pundi X facilitates fast and seamless transactions through its point-of-sale devices and mobile app. Additionally, the Pundi X project aims to empower merchants by providing them with tools to accept digital currency as a form of payment, enhancing the adoption and usefulness of cryptocurrencies in the global market.
