Status (SNT) currently has a price of $0.054 and is down -2.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 160 with a market cap of 216M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $63.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4B tokens out of a total supply of 6.8B tokens.

Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to access and interact with decentralized applications (dapps) easily. By using SNT, users can access various features like messaging, encrypted communication, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Status focuses on providing a private and secure platform for users while offering a seamless mobile interface to access dapps and interact within a decentralized ecosystem. Additionally, it includes a governance system that allows token holders to shape the platform's future direction. Status ultimately aims to make decentralized technologies more accessible and user-friendly for mainstream adoption.