JOE Price Data

JOE (JOE) currently has a price of $0.28 and is down -0.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 276 with a market cap of 94.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 341.5M tokens out of a total supply of 476.4M tokens.

JOE is a cryptocurrency operating on its own blockchain, providing a decentralized platform for digital transactions. It aims to ensure secure and efficient value transfer and storage. The JOE token serves as the digital asset of the platform, enabling user participation and access to various services. Notably, JOE stands out for its focus on privacy and anonymity, employing advanced cryptographic techniques for secure and confidential transactions. Additionally, its community-driven governance model allows token holders to propose and vote on network changes, promoting community ownership and involvement. Overall, JOE offers a unique proposition with its emphasis on user privacy and community governance in the cryptocurrency space.