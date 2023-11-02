About Energy Web

Energy Web Price Data

Energy Web (EWT) currently has a price of $1.86 and is down -1.046% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 285 with a market cap of 89.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $860K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 48.2M tokens out of a total supply of 69M tokens.

Energy Web (EWT) is a cryptocurrency token utilized to support the Energy Web Chain, an open-source blockchain platform focused on the energy sector. Developed by the Energy Web Foundation, it aims to accelerate the transition towards a decentralized and sustainable energy system. By utilizing blockchain technology, EWT facilitates the creation of trusted and transparent energy markets, enabling efficient and secure tracking of renewable energy certificates, grid optimization, and peer-to-peer trading. With a strong focus on interoperability, EWT acts as a digital energy passport, promoting seamless integration of various energy assets and devices on a global scale.