Nano (XNO) currently has a price of €0.68 and is up 0.80% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 327 with a market cap of €90.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €670.6K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 133.2M tokens out of a total supply of 133.2M tokens.

Nano (XNO) is a cryptocurrency that offers instant, feeless, and scalable digital transactions through its Block Lattice architecture. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, Nano does not rely on mining and uses the Open Representative Voting (ORV) consensus algorithm. Nano provides fast transaction speeds, with transactions processed and confirmed within seconds, making it suitable for everyday use. Nano also boasts feeless transactions, making it ideal for microtransactions and cross-border payments. Its scalability feature allows it to handle a large number of transactions simultaneously without compromising speed or efficiency, setting it apart from other cryptocurrencies. Overall, Nano aims to offer a seamless and efficient digital currency experience.