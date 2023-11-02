About Kujira

Kujira (KUJI) currently has a price of £2.59 and is up 2.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 127 with a market cap of £317.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £964.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 122.3M tokens out of a total supply of 122.4M tokens.

Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is associated with a company that focuses on the development of decentralized applications (dapps) aiming to change various industries. The Kujira token serves as a utility token within this ecosystem, enabling users to access and utilize the services and features provided by the platform. It facilitates efficient, secure, and transparent transactions, ensuring the integrity of data and enhancing user experience.