About Metal DAO

Metal DAO Price Data

Metal DAO (MTL) currently has a price of €1.45 and is down -0.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 316 with a market cap of €93.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €8.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 64.6M tokens out of a total supply of 66.6M tokens.

Metal DAO (MTL) is a decentralized finance platform that combines blockchain technology with traditional banking services to provide users with a seamless and secure way to manage their finances. It focuses on financial inclusion by incentivizing users to adopt and use the cryptocurrency through rewards earned from everyday transactions. Metal DAO also offers a unique feature called Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP), allowing users to earn additional MTL tokens by making payments using the Metal Pay app. It also provides a secure digital wallet for storing tokens and access to traditional banking services.