About dKargo

dKargo Price Data

dKargo (DKA) currently has a price of $0.036 and is up 3.83% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 276 with a market cap of $123.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.6B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.

dKargo is a cryptocurrency token (DKA) that is aiming to improve the cargo industry. It uses blockchain technology to improve transparency, efficiency, and security in the supply chain. By utilizing the Ethereum blockchain, dKargo allows users to track and verify the entire shipping process through a transparent network, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing costs. The platform also offers advanced features like smart contracts and digital identities to ensure secure and reliable transactions. Overall, dKargo's DKA token aims to address common issues in the cargo industry and enhance the overall efficiency of the supply chain.