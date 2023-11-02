About IQ

IQ Price Data

IQ (IQ) currently has a price of $0.0058 and is down -1.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 316 with a market cap of $101.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $870.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 17.3B tokens out of a total supply of 17.3B tokens.

IQ is a cryptocurrency operating on the EOS blockchain and has its own token called IQ. It aims to improve the use of digital assets by providing a decentralized solution for secure and transparent transactions. IQ features a unique consensus mechanism called Delegated Proof of Contribution, allowing token holders to vote for delegates who contribute to community development. With a focus on decentralization and user-centric digital economy, IQ implements features like decentralized identity management and reputation scoring. It also promotes fair wealth distribution through airdrops and incentives, making it popular for those interested in participatory cryptocurrencies.