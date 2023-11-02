About Constellation

Constellation Price Data

Constellation (DAG) currently has a price of €0.031 and is down -7.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 320 with a market cap of €92.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €533.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9B tokens out of a total supply of 3.5B tokens.

Constellation is a cryptocurrency that utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) for fast and scalable transactions. The token, DAG, fuels transactions and incentivizes network participants to maintain network stability. Constellation's scalability and parallel processing make it suitable for high-performance applications like data sharing and IoT devices.