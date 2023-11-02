About MiL.k Alliance

MiL.k Alliance Price Data

MiL.k Alliance (MLK) currently has a price of €0.31 and is down -3.36% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 298 with a market cap of €99.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €12.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 323.5M tokens out of a total supply of 986.2M tokens.

MiL.k Alliance is a cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum blockchain, symbolized as MLK. It serves as a utility token within the decentralized rewards program, MiL.k ecosystem. The goal is to streamline loyalty programs by providing a single platform for earning and redeeming rewards across multiple merchants, ensuring secure transactions through blockchain. Notably, the MiL.k Alliance offers interoperability, allowing the seamless transfer and exchange of rewards between different loyalty programs, enhancing user experience with engagement tools like gamification and social integrations.