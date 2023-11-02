About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol Price Data

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) currently has a price of $0.90 and is down -4.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 299 with a market cap of 85.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $9.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 95.8M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Hooked Protocol is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain (Ticker symbol: HOOK). Its goal is to empower content creators by providing them with a peer-to-peer platform to monetize their creations, without the need for traditional intermediaries. It also emphasizes community governance, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making processes, making it distinct from profit-driven content platforms.