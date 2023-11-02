About CoinEx

CoinEx (CET) currently has a price of $0.030 and is up 2.49% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 288 with a market cap of 89M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $79.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3B tokens out of a total supply of 201.1M tokens.

CoinEx Token (CET) is the native cryptocurrency used on the CoinEx exchange. CoinEx is a cryptocurrency exchange platform.