About UwU Lend

UwU Lend Price Data

UwU Lend (UWU) currently has a price of $11.6 and is down -7.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 366 with a market cap of 64.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $126.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.5M tokens out of a total supply of 16M tokens.

UwU Lend is a cryptocurrency token in the market that has gained attention for its unique name and ticker symbol. It aims to establish itself as a notable player in the industry by appealing to a specific demographic with its playful and fun approach. While its long-term success is uncertain, UwU Lend has generated interest within the cryptocurrency community. Overall, it is an intriguing token with a memorable name and ticker symbol.