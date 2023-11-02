About UwU Lend

UwU Lend Price Data

UwU Lend (UWU) currently has a price of €8.5 and is down -3.48% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 493 with a market cap of €47.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €123.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.6M tokens out of a total supply of 16M tokens.

UwU Lend is a cryptocurrency token in the market that has gained attention for its unique name and ticker symbol. It aims to establish itself as a notable player in the industry by appealing to a specific demographic with its playful and fun approach. While its long-term success is uncertain, UwU Lend has generated interest within the cryptocurrency community. Overall, it is an intriguing token with a memorable name and ticker symbol.