About Function X

Function X Price Data

Function X (FX) currently has a price of $0.15 and is down -0.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 320 with a market cap of $99.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 670.7M tokens out of a total supply of 670.7M tokens.

Function X (FX) is a cryptocurrency token and ticker that operates on a decentralized blockchain platform. It is designed to facilitate secure and efficient digital transactions, particularly in the field of mobile telecommunications. Function X aims to provide users with a decentralized ecosystem where they can easily use various decentralized applications (dapps) and services. This token allows for swift and transparent transactions on the blockchain, enabling users to seamlessly exchange digital assets and interact within the Function X network.