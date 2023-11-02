About Steem

Steem Price Data

Steem (STEEM) currently has a price of ¥37.088 and is down -0.052% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 291 with a market cap of ¥16.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥347.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 449.7M tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

Steem is a cryptocurrency introduced in 2016 that operates on a decentralized blockchain platform, supporting content creation and social interaction on Steemit. Users earn the native currency, STEEM, by creating and curating content, and can use it for promoting their posts or gaining more influence. Steem's delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) algorithm ensures fast transactions and network security, while its reputation and voting system rewards quality content. With significant adoption and a large community, Steem has become a popular platform for content creators and supporters.