About VVS Finance

VVS Finance Price Data

VVS Finance (VVS) currently has a price of €0.0000031 and is down -0.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 262 with a market cap of €124.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €773.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 40.4T tokens out of a total supply of 85T tokens.

VVS Finance is a decentralized cryptocurrency (VVS) built on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides various financial services like lending, borrowing, investing, and yield farming. VVS operates on a governance model, offering token holders the ability to participate in decision-making through voting. It has a limited supply to ensure scarcity and potential value appreciation. Additionally, VVS Finance ensures strong security measures through smart contracts and has a staking mechanism for token holders to earn rewards.