VVS Finance (VVS) currently has a price of £0.0000027 and is down -0.63% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 262 with a market cap of £108.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £667.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 40.4T tokens out of a total supply of 85T tokens.
VVS Finance is a decentralized cryptocurrency (VVS) built on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides various financial services like lending, borrowing, investing, and yield farming. VVS operates on a governance model, offering token holders the ability to participate in decision-making through voting. It has a limited supply to ensure scarcity and potential value appreciation. Additionally, VVS Finance ensures strong security measures through smart contracts and has a staking mechanism for token holders to earn rewards.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.