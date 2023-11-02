About VVS Finance

VVS Finance Price Data

VVS Finance (VVS) currently has a price of $0.0000034 and is down -1.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 261 with a market cap of $136.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $734.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 40.4T tokens out of a total supply of 85T tokens.

VVS Finance is a decentralized cryptocurrency (VVS) built on the Ethereum blockchain. It provides various financial services like lending, borrowing, investing, and yield farming. VVS operates on a governance model, offering token holders the ability to participate in decision-making through voting. It has a limited supply to ensure scarcity and potential value appreciation. Additionally, VVS Finance ensures strong security measures through smart contracts and has a staking mechanism for token holders to earn rewards.