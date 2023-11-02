About Nerve Finance

Nerve Finance Price Data

Nerve Finance (NRV) currently has a price of ¥0.49 and is down -1.0093% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 385 with a market cap of ¥8.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥4.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of 141.3M tokens.

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a cryptocurrency token that operates as a decentralized platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is designed to provide users with the ability to easily exchange and manage liquidity across various blockchain networks. With its innovative cross-chain functionality, Nerve Finance aims to bridge the gap between different cryptocurrencies and enable seamless interoperability. The token is used within the Nerve Finance ecosystem for transaction fees, governance, and incentivizing participants. By offering scalability, security, and user-friendly features, Nerve Finance strives to deliver an efficient and inclusive decentralized financial experience for individuals and businesses.