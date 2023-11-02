About Venus

Venus Price Data

Venus (XVS) currently has a price of €6.32 and is up 4.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 302 with a market cap of €97.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €15.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 15.4M tokens out of a total supply of 29.7M tokens.

Venus is a DeFi platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that offers lending and borrowing services. It uses the XVS token for governance and updates, with a maximum supply of 30 million. XVS can be obtained through liquidity mining or purchasing from exchanges. Venus has an automatic interest rate adjustment mechanism to ensure fair rates and protocol stability. It supports a diverse range of assets as collateral for borrowing and earning interest.