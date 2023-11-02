About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy Price Data

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) currently has a price of $0.011 and is down -1.48% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 367 with a market cap of $84.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.7B tokens out of a total supply of 22.1B tokens.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is a cryptocurrency that encourages and rewards people for their fitness efforts, aiming to change the fitness industry. By incentivizing physical activities, it seeks to motivate individuals to lead healthier lifestyles while enjoying the benefits of a decentralized digital currency.