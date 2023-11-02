About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin Price Data

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) currently has a price of €0.17 and is up 15.41% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 391 with a market cap of €71.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €20.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of 2.3M tokens.

MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) is a cryptocurrency developed by MaidSafe, aiming to create a decentralized and secure network for data storage and communication. With a focus on privacy and security, it utilizes the SAFE Network consensus mechanism, ensuring users have complete control over their personal information and protection from data breaches and censorship. The MaidSafe App, integrated into the network, allows users to access secure messaging and email services, providing a user-centric internet experience prioritizing privacy and security.