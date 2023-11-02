Kinesis Gold (KAU) currently has a price of $63.86 and is up 0.058% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 306 with a market cap of 83.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $98.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1.2M tokens.
Kinesis Gold (KAU) is a cryptocurrency backed by physical gold, offering stability and security. Each KAU token represents one gram of 99.99% pure gold stored in vaults worldwide. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, KAU holders can redeem their tokens for physical gold, adding trust and security. KAU also offers a yield-generating feature, rewarding holders with a percentage of transaction fees and providing an opportunity for additional income.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.