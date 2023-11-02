Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price

$0.018
-$0.00050 (-2.71%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$89.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
4.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$63.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.20
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$180.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay Price Data

Alchemy Pay (ACH) currently has a price of $0.018 and is down -2.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 286 with a market cap of 89.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $63.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.9B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the global digital payment industry. It operates as a decentralized payment gateway, allowing users to transact seamlessly and securely across borders. Alchemy Pay offers the convenience of accepting payments in both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, making it a flexible and inclusive payment solution for people around the world. Additionally, Alchemy Pay focuses on merchant adoption by providing tools and services for businesses to integrate cryptocurrency payments, aiming to increase the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

