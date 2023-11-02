About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay Price Data

Alchemy Pay (ACH) currently has a price of €0.018 and is up 1.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 325 with a market cap of €90.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €16.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 4.9B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the global digital payment industry. It operates as a decentralized payment gateway, allowing users to transact seamlessly and securely across borders. Alchemy Pay offers the convenience of accepting payments in both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, making it a flexible and inclusive payment solution for people around the world. Additionally, Alchemy Pay focuses on merchant adoption by providing tools and services for businesses to integrate cryptocurrency payments, aiming to increase the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.