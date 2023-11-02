About Agoric

Agoric Price Data

Agoric (BLD) currently has a price of £0.091 and is down -5.34% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 397 with a market cap of £59.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £184.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 649.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Agoric is a blockchain platform that offers secure and programmable smart contracts for decentralized applications (dapps). Developers can use Agoric to build and deploy various applications, thanks to its scalable and efficient environment. The platform's native token, BLD, is crucial for conducting transactions, paying for smart contract deployment, and participating in governance decisions. Agoric also stands out for its support of secure and automated smart contract negotiations, simplifying the creation and negotiation process. The platform's blockchain architecture ensures the reliability and integrity of deployed smart contracts.