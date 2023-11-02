About Origin Ether

Origin Ether Price Data

Origin Ether (OETH) currently has a price of $1.8K and is down -2.83% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 323 with a market cap of 76.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 42.7K tokens out of a total supply of 42.7K tokens.

Origin Ether (OETH) is a popular cryptocurrency token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to create a decentralized marketplace for peer-to-peer transactions, reducing fees and increasing transparency through smart contracts. OETH can be used for purchasing goods, participating in governance, and potentially increasing in value due to its limited supply.