Origin Ether (OETH) currently has a price of €1.9K and is up 1.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 380 with a market cap of €73.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €113.3K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 39.1K tokens out of a total supply of 39.1K tokens.
Origin Ether (OETH) is a popular cryptocurrency token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to create a decentralized marketplace for peer-to-peer transactions, reducing fees and increasing transparency through smart contracts. OETH can be used for purchasing goods, participating in governance, and potentially increasing in value due to its limited supply.
