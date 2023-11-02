About Orbs

Orbs Price Data

Orbs (ORBS) currently has a price of €0.039 and is up 0.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 261 with a market cap of €126.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.2B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Orbs (ORBS) is a cryptocurrency that offers a scalable solution for decentralized applications (dapps) on the Ethereum blockchain. It utilizes a unique consensus algorithm called Randomized Proof of Stake (rPoS) to ensure a fair and efficient network. The ORBS token is used for validating transactions, participating in governance, and earning rewards. Orbs aims to provide high throughput, low latency, and low fees to developers building dapps. By leveraging Ethereum's security and compatibility, it brings the benefits of blockchain technology to a wider audience.