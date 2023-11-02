About Kinesis Silver

Kinesis Silver Price Data

Kinesis Silver (KAG) currently has a price of £19.98 and is up 0.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 351 with a market cap of £70.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £64.8K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.5M tokens out of a total supply of 3M tokens.

Kinesis Silver (KAG) is a cryptocurrency token that facilitates fast and inexpensive transactions in digital and physical silver. It is built on the Kinesis Monetary System, which combines blockchain technology with a unique economic model. KAG is backed 1:1 by allocated physical silver stored and audited by independent vault providers. It offers easy integration with existing payment systems, passive income opportunities, and compliance with regulatory requirements. By utilizing blockchain technology and a tangible asset like silver, Kinesis Silver aims to provide stability and reduce cryptocurrency volatility.