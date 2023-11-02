About MVL

MVL (MVL) currently has a price of €0.0037 and is up 0.25% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 333 with a market cap of €89.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 23.9B tokens out of a total supply of 27.8B tokens.

MVL (MVL) is a cryptocurrency token developed by the Mass Vehicle Ledger Foundation. MVL aims to change the mobility industry by utilizing blockchain technology to create a decentralized ecosystem for the exchange of data and services between users, vehicles, and mobility-related businesses. The platform enables seamless and secure transactions, incentivizing users through rewards for contributing data and participating in the network. MVL aims to promote transparency, efficiency, and trust within the mobility sector, fostering innovation and empowering users.